Investigation underway after man found dead in apartment hallway in South LA

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the hallway of an apartment building in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

They were called to the scene, an apartment complex at the intersection of 41st Drive and Hoover Street, at around 10:20 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department.

"Right now it's being investigated as a natural causes death," police said.

The man's age was not immediately known but investigators estimated he was around 30 years old.

The cause of death remains under investigation.