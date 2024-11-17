Investigation underway after human skull discovered on Rancho Palos Verdes beach

Police are investigating the discover of a human skull at a Rancho Palos Verdes beach over the weekend.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar after a person reported finding what they believed was a human skull and bone along the low-tide waterline at Rat Beach, according to a statement from the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

Arriving officers and detectives discovered more bones in the area, prompting them to call the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner to assist with the investigation.

"They confirmed they were human and recovered the remains," the PVEPD statement said.

There was no information available on the age or gender of the remains. Investigators are working to determine what a cause of death and date may be.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (310) 750-9793.