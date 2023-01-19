Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after human bone found on beach in Palos Verdes Estates

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Human bone found on beach in Rancho Palos Verdes
Human bone found on beach in Rancho Palos Verdes 01:09

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human femur bone on the beach in Palos Verdes Estates. 

According to a statement from Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, the bone was found on Jan. 13 along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar. It was found by a person walking along the beach. 

After the bone was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the bone was determined to be a human femur. 

No other bones were found in the area. 

According to PVEPD Chief Tony Best, cadaver dogs searched the beach Wednesday morning but did not locate any other traces of human remains. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.