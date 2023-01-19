Investigation underway after human bone found on beach in Palos Verdes Estates

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human femur bone on the beach in Palos Verdes Estates.

According to a statement from Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, the bone was found on Jan. 13 along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar. It was found by a person walking along the beach.

After the bone was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the bone was determined to be a human femur.

No other bones were found in the area.

According to PVEPD Chief Tony Best, cadaver dogs searched the beach Wednesday morning but did not locate any other traces of human remains.