Investigation underway after hidden camera found outside Palos Verdes home

Palos Verdes Estates police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was found outside of a home last week.

On Aug. 1, officers were sent to a home on Via Margarita after a resident found a "hidden pouch in a bush located in their front yard," according to a Facebook post from PVEPD.

"Upon inspecting the contents of the pouch, officers located a small camera connected to a battery pack," the post said. "These hidden cameras are commonly used by burglary suspects related to South American Theft Groups."

An image of the hidden camera and battery pack found outside of a Palos Verdes home on Aug. 1, 2025. Palos Verdes Estates Police Department

Though no suspect information was immediately available, police said they are already investigating and working to find whoever hid the camera.

"We're asking all residents to stay alert," said PVEPD's post. "If you find any suspicious items or hidden pouches on your property, please contact us immediately."

The department can be reached at (310) 378-4211.

This is just the latest instance of a hidden camera being found outside of a Southern California home in recent years. Concealed devices have been found in places like Chino Hills, Temecula, Agoura Hills and West Covina.