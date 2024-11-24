Investigation underway after baby's body found inside luggage underneath I-10 overpass in Mid-City
An investigation is underway after an infant's body was discovered inside of a suitcase underneath a 10 Freeway overpass in Mid-City on Sunday.
Officers were sent to the area, underneath the freeway at Washington Boulevard, at around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Upon arrival, they found the infant's body and set up a crime scene, blocking off much of the area with tape.
Circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.
No further information was provided.