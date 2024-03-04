Investigation ongoing after Newport Beach home hit by burglars

Police are investigating a residential burglary at a Newport Beach home in late February, using the incident as a chance to warn neighbors to take additional steps to secure their homes.

The burglary happened at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at a home in the 1900 block of Yacht Colinia, located in the Broadmoor Sea View community, according to a statement from the Newport Beach Police Department.

Investigators say that the suspects targeted the home while the victim was away.

"Two suspects access the backyard of the property from the hillside behind the home," the NBPD statement said. "The suspects shattered the rear sliding glass door to get inside."

Once inside the home, they rummaged through drawers in the master bedroom and fled from the area.

Police were made aware of the burglary the next morning when it was discovered. It remains clear what, if anything, was taken from the home.

They are searching for two suspects who were wearing dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (949) 644-3717.

Residents were advised to review a list of home security tips provided by police.