Investigation launched after man found dead in Azusa

Police are investigating the death of a man in Azusa early Monday morning.

The incident was first reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road, where Azusa Police Department officers received reports of a "person down" in the area, said a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The information was received from a passerby who stated he saw an unclothed male adult with his face down in the dirt," the statement read. "Paramedics responded to the location to treat the victim, where was pronounced deceased."

The man's identity was not immediately known.

LASD deputies, assisting the APD with the investigation, said that there is no suspect or weapon information available, as there are not yet any obvious signs of death.

"The investigation is ongoing," they said.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (323)890-5500.