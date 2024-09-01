Investigation continues after man is found dead during welfare check in Palmdale
An investigation continued in Palmdale over the weekend after a man was found dead.
Deputies responded to a home in the 37400 block of Oxford Drive for a welfare check Saturday morning.
When they entered the home, they located one man inside who had died. Deputies said one suspect inside the home was arrested.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.