Investigation continues after homeless man found beaten to death in Jurupa Valley

The investigation into a homeless man's death in Jurupa Valley remains under investigation hours after he was found beaten to death at an encampment on Thursday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Baldwin Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after learning of an assault in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

They arrived to find a man, still unidentified by officials, lying on the ground and suffering from severe injuries.

Paramedics that also rushed to the scene attempted life-saving measures but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

They haven't yet been able to identify or locate a suspect, despite some information that witnesses were able to provide them.

"From what I hear he grabbed a hammer from someone's camp, went up here, hit him in the head with it," said Wade Walters, a friend of the victim.

So far, detectives have learned that the suspect is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Walters said that the incident caused most people living in the encampment behind a strip mall on Baldwin Avenue. He's unsure why someone would target his friend.

"I hear there was some kind of altercation, but I don't know why you would get in an altercation with Josh, he didn't give anyone any trouble," Walters said.

He and others living at the encampment say the suspect doesn't live with them, and they have no idea who he is.

"They need to find that guy, cause he's going to do it again," Walters said. "When you just walk calmly and go smack somebody in the head and walk away, that's a sociopath, at least probably a psychopath, because normal people cannot do that."