Local News

2026 NBA All-Star Game to be played at LA Clippers' new arena

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the LA Clippers' new Inglewood arena, the Intuit Dome, according to officials.

The announcement was made by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Inglewood Mayor Butts.

The Clippers will move into the Intuit Dome beginning with the 2024-25 season after sharing an arena with the Lakers since 1999.  

First published on January 16, 2024 / 11:50 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.