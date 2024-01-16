2026 NBA All-Star Game to be played at LA Clippers' new arena

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the LA Clippers' new Inglewood arena, the Intuit Dome, according to officials.

The announcement was made by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Inglewood Mayor Butts.

The Clippers will move into the Intuit Dome beginning with the 2024-25 season after sharing an arena with the Lakers since 1999.