Intruder breaks into Lakewood home while family watches movies upstairs

Intruder lurks in Lakewood home while a woman watches movies with her grandchildren

Intruder lurks in Lakewood home while a woman watches movies with her grandchildren

Intruder lurks in Lakewood home while a woman watches movies with her grandchildren

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department added extra patrols in a Lakewood neighborhood this week after a family caught an intruder lurking in their home last Saturday.

"We live in a time now, in a day and age, where nobody is safe," resident Meka Davis said.

The suspect crept around Davis' home for three minutes as she and her grandchildren watched a movie upstairs.

"I happen to look in my Ring video and I see a guy coming over the wall, which was scary," she said.

Once the man cleared her 6-foot wall, she said he broke into her home through a cracked-open sliding glass door. He didn't take anything but went back outside, scaring the family even more.

"Just looking and monitoring, waiting," Davis said.

The grandmother shouted and told the man that she spotted him, prompting him to leave. He jumped across her neighbor's wall and disappeared into the night. On Friday, she said investigators told her the suspect got in through two holes in the gate of the Lakeview County Golf Course, which parallels her house.

"We would like to have those repaired," Davis said. "I have been talking to some of the neighbors, and they agree that it should be repaired."

Deputies said the same suspect has been seen in other people's backyards throughout the week.

Davis said her sense of security is gone at her home.

"I don't want to say that I feel like a victim but that is what it is. I feel victimized," she said.

-Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.