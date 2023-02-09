Watch CBS News
Insurance report finds California has second-worst drivers in U.S.

By Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.

Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.

Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.

Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.

Worst drivers in California:

  • Santa Clarita
  • Orange
  • Huntington Beach
  • Fullerton
  • Simi Valley

Best drivers in California:

  • Glendale
  • Victorville
  • San Bernardino
First published on February 9, 2023 / 7:08 AM

