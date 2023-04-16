Inside SoCal: Unearthed Delights (4/16)

Experts show us how to seek out mushrooms in the wild; and Providence Michelin-starred Chef Cimarusti (self-proclaimed mushroom nerd) shows us how to enjoy them.

Providence

At the two Michelin-starred restaurant, Providence, Chef-Owner Michael Cimarusti is not only an exceptional chef, he's also a mushroom nerd. He's been interested in mushrooms for years and because of his passion for it, it was key to find the right partnership to source them. And he did, thanks to Vito and Olga Pascua who bring in dozens of mushrooms to his restaurant every week from the Central Coast. This unassuming couple is passionate about what they do and love how much joy their delivery brings to the kitchen – giant boxes brimming with the prized California golden chanterelles, or porcinis, or whatever they foraged that week from nature. Luckily for Providence patrons, Chef Cimarusti knows exactly how to make these mycological gifts shine.

Providence

5955 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 460-4170

INFO@PROVIDENCELA.COM

Farr & Wild Adventure Company

Brando Farr of Farr & Wild Adventure Company is a Naturalist and amateur mycologist and wants you to know he is not a forager. The term "foraging" has become polarizing for people. On the one hand, foraging by definition is seeking out wild resources -- a practice done by humans for centuries and was even made somewhat glamorous thanks to top checks like Noma's René Redzep. Not to mention it can be a fun way to explore nature! But the popularity of foraging has caused serious issues in the wilderness. Public lands are getting overrun by humans trampling through forest areas off the path; and foraging has depleted natural food sources for deer, raccoons, salamanders and other creatures, disrupting the ecosystem. Mushrooms also play a key role for trees too – helping the trees by conducting moisture and certain minerals to the trees' roots. So, what can we do? It's important to be mindful about the process – taking as little as possible, foraging from a different location each time, and consider finding an expert for your adventure. They can help you learn the right way to seek out mushrooms to protect nature and yourself – remember there are poisonous ones out there!