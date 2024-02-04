Inside SoCal: The Art of Music (2/4)

THE ART OF MUSIC

From dance to photography, these artists use music to express their unique talents.

Matthew Borne's Romeo & Juliet

One of the most famous choreographers of our time has done it again. Matthew Borne's production of Romeo & Juliet is something fresh and visceral. Borne's idea was to bring in younger voices with fresh perspectives to help tell the tale of young love and evoke the feeling of "us against the world." While you may know the ending to the fabled story, how they get there is full of surprises. Performances are going on now through February 25th at Ahmanson Theatre.

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012 centertheatregroup.org/

Henry Diltz

It was the early 60s and Henry Diltz was a burgeoning musician. But after purchasing a camera on a whim at a thrift store, Henry Diltz's life took a turn. He was a natural at photography and started taking pictures of all his musical friends, and the rest they say is history. Through the 60s and 70s, he captured some of the most exciting bands and moments in music history. Some of his iconic work is being re-released for purchase through a collaboration with the artists (Joni Mitchell, Ringo Star, America, Keith Richards, Graham Nash) and lifestyle brand 12on12. The prints are co-signed and colorized and part of the proceeds from every sale benefit MusicCares – a non-profit dedicated to helping musicians and those employed by the music industry who are in need of support. Click HERE to see the 12on12 × Henry Diltz Photography collaboration.