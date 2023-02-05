Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal: For the love of music (2/5)

By Erica Olsen

/ KCAL News

Featuring MusiCares, an organization that provides a critical safety net for the music industry; and learning to play an instrument at any age.

MUSICARES

The mission of MusiCares is to "provide a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need, treating each case with integrity and confidentiality." What this means is that those performers and behind-the-scenes people working in the music industry here in our community have a place to go when times are tough. It's helped save lives due to assistance in crisis and is available all year long offering support and a shoulder to lean on.

If you are in the music industry and in need of support, or would like to know more about the assistance they offer, go to https://www.musicares.org/get-help.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock offers a unique and fun approach to music education. With 15 locations in the Southland, there is a location and program for any person, any age! To learn more about their programs, camps and more, go to https://www.schoolofrock.com.

Erica Olsen
Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:00 AM

