Inside SoCal | The Art of Healing

Featuring Homeboy Art Academy, where second chances and the power of creativity, learning and community make real change.

THE ART OF HEALING

Is it possible that art can save lives? Those who found a second chance at the Homeboy Art Academy are living proof. It's kept them off the streets and out of gang life. They are building career skill sets, some even starting their own businesses.

Under the attentive eye and caring heart of Fabian Debora, formerly incarcerated and at-risk youth thrive here. Fabian wants people to understand that art is healing because it creates community, allows people to be their authentic selves and dream beyond their former situation. At Homeboy Art Academy, they don't push you away; they pull you closer, and that has made all the difference. To learn more about their program and Homeboy Industries, visit homeboyindustries.org/services/art-academy.