Inside SoCal | Sporty in SoCal (10/27)

With mild temperatures nearly year-round in Southern California, we can be outdoors more than indoors. And while a hike or swim in the ocean is great, why not try something new? Check out these groups getting sporty in the Southland!

GRLSWIRL

All Lucy wanted to do was find a few girls to skateboard with around Venice. It couldn't be that hard, could it? Turns out, not a lot of girls feel supported or confident enough to grab a board and go for it. That was something Lucy and the 8 other founders of Grlswirl were determined to change. They began hosting group skates and slowly but surely girls of all ages, races, backgrounds and zip codes have joined the GRLSWIRL collective. The group isn't just about skating, they promote empowerment, encourage stepping out of your comfort zone and lifting one another up in friendship and smiles. Now, across the globe there are Grlswirl chapters and events (World's Okayest Skate Tour). While it started from a place of girl power, they welcome everyone to skate with them. Learn more at GRLSWIRL.com

OLA BEACH TENNIS

Step aside pickleball, there's a new game in town as beach tennis is taking SoCal by storm. OLA founders Blake and Brian first learned about the sport in Brazil. Wildly popular there, it seemed like a no-brainer for the SoCal lifestyle. Played on the sand, using a paddle and tennis ball, it's a fairly simple game that all ages, all levels, all genders can enjoy together. Every Tuesday and Sunday afternoon you'll find dozens of people coming together for open play, enjoying the sun, getting some exercise and socializing. Watch out, you might be having so much fun that you forget to use your phone for an hour or two. To learn more, go to olabeachtennis.com.

OLA Beach Tennis

Open Play events for all skill levels near Tower 26 in Santa Monica:

Tuesdays from 4PM - Sunset

Sundays from Noon - 5PM