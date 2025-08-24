Inside SoCal | Something Fishy

Something Fishy

At the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier stands an iconic building full of fishy surprises that even some locals have yet to discover.

Roundhouse Aquarium



For nearly 50 years, the building at the end of the Manhattan Beach pier has been home to the Roundhouse Aquarium. This small aquarium offers a chance to see what lives below the surface if you were to dive off the pier and into the Pacific waters below. You'll see moon jellies, eels and octopuses swimming around, and get to touch sea urchins, starfish and a host of other creatures lurking in the interactive tidepool on the premises. Their fearless leader, Eric Martin, loves to educate and inspire all ages curious about the marine life on display and in our ocean. When visiting the aquarium, you'll likely find him holding court at the tidepool, encouraging children to touch the slimy and spiky creatures and giving them a brief educational lesson to boot. His energy is infectious and makes every person not only feel welcome, but also as though they've uncovered a deep-sea mystery. Plan your visit or learn more about the Roundhouse Aquarium at roundhouseaquarium.org.