Inside SoCal: Shoes that Fit (12/11)

To help combat one of the most visible signs of poverty, an Inglewood elementary school receives new shoes so kids can attend school with dignity and joy.

Shoes That Fit

If you've ever seen a child's face light up when they receive new shoes, it's not hard to imagine why this organization is so successful. With new shoes children can stand a little prouder, feel a little more special, and want to be in the presence of their peers. This is something teachers are so happy to see happen because that also means they are excited to come to school - which then drives up attendance, improves behavior, and increases self-esteem.

The mission of Shoes That Fit is to change lives one pair of shoes at a time, and to invest in the education and well-being of children across the United States to make a profound impact on their lives. But they can't do it alone. This non-profit organization relies on volunteers and corporate partners to make a difference. For ways you can get involved, please visit https://www.shoesthatfit.org/you-can-help/.