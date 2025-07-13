Inside SoCal: Rose Bowl Flea Market (7/13)

For over 50 years, the second Sunday of the month brings thousands to Pasadena, seeking out hidden treasures. We uncovered just how the Rose Bowl Flea Market continues to stay relevant after all this time.

THE ROSE BOWL FLEA MARKET

Touted as the Granddaddy of all flea markets, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is an event like no other in Southern California. For over 50 years, the second Sunday of every month brings thousands to Pasadena to seek out antiques, deals, and hidden treasures at this flea market. Be sure to wear comfy shoes and we recommend bringing a cart to help you bring all of your precious finds back home. All ages welcome and encouraged to dress in your own personal style - it's half the fun!

