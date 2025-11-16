Inside SoCal | Norman's Rare Guitars

A small space in Tarzana that attracts musicians, celebrities and people from all over the world to peruse its remarkable guitars, but it's Norman that remains the rare gem found here.

NORMAN'S RARE GUITARS

The most famous guitarists will likely tell you that the best guy to call about a guitar is Norman Harris. In fact, you might have heard about Norman thanks to a documentary recently released on Netflix executive produced by Kiefer Sutherland. At his unassuming shop in Tarzana – Norman's Rare Guitars – more often than not, it's a who's who of music perusing inside. But, whether you're an A-Lister or a kid just learning to play the guitar, Norman offers the same passion, attention and knowledge to every interested party who walks through his doors. For decades, Norman has given his all to the industry he loves more than anything. He's imparted his knowledge and inspired generations of musicians. He's also procured and sold guitars to and from all the greats. It goes without saying, this Tarzana shop is a special place helmed by an incredibly special man.

Norman's Rare Guitars

18969 Ventura Blvd

Tarzana, CA 91356 normansrareguitars.com