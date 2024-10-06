Inside SoCal | Harvest Road Trip (10/6)

PASO ROBLES

Just a few hours north of Los Angeles, you'll find over 200 wineries in Paso Robles and a community welcoming to all. They know they have something special and can't wait to tell you all about it. Our Paso Robles itinerary isn't just about wine though, the dining scene is top notch with a focus on local produce. Plus, for the adventurer, there is ziplining, horseback riding, camping, and so much more. Here's to your next road trip to this special spot in Central California!

Day 1:

Lunch and wine tasting at Ancient Peaks Winery who has been producing beautiful, complex wines since the 90s. Then hop in the hummer to drive out to their vineyard at Santa Margarita Ranch for ziplining with Margarita Adventures. This really is the best way to see the vineyard!

Check in to The Piccolo in the heart of Downtown Paso. This boutique hotel offers modern California charm and a sense of fun – afterall there is a Moët & Chandon vending machine across from the front desk. Be sure to capture sunrise or sunset and a drink or bite on the rooftop patio.

Dinner at In Bloom – upscale casual with a focus on local farmers and their offerings. The menu changes regularly so every time you visit you can try something new, and everything we tried was delicious. Plus, enjoy owner Chris Haisma's vinyl collection while you dine, and chat with the local winemakers who you'll often find sitting at the bar.



Day 2:

Morning visit to Alta Colina Vineyard known for Rhone varietals, employing minimal intervention and organic farming practices as much as possible. If you come to the tasting room during harvest, you might be asked to help stomp grapes (say yes, it's so fun!).

Five minutes up the road from Alta Colina is McPrice Myers Vineyard where you can enjoy sustainably produced wine rich in style and depth. Check out the brand-new tasting room (opening soon) or opt to book the Hilltop House for your stay – the views are magical.

Lunch at Parchetto in Downtown Paso Robles, a short walk from the park which is exactly what the restaurant's name references. It's a beautifully appointed bistro complete with a 100-year-old bar that has been refurbished, and the food is elegant yet approachable. If you're going big, opt for the New York steak or Chilean sea bass…both simply melt in your mouth.