Inside SoCal: Gifts from the heart (2/12)

LAYKIN et Cie

In the 1920s at the corner of 5th Street and Spring Street, a man by the name of Irving Laykin founded The Laykin Diamond Company and began gracing the skin of Hollywood starlets. But it was Gloria Swanson who decided a name change was necessary, and persuaded Irving and Solomon Laykin to change the name to Laykin et Cie. Thus, in 1932 this became the new name and its flagship location changed to the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

Today, the iconic jewelry company has new life injected into it thanks to Erik Laykin. During COVID, he began dreaming up the idea to open a jewel box boutique in San Marino. Now, the first freestanding Laykin store in over 20 years is flourishing on a charming little street in the heart of the Mission District. And what's inside is truly a sight to be seen. Call 626-399-0507 to book a private appointment.

2479 Mission Street

San Marino, CA 91108

Hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11AM - 5PM

By appointment all other times.

MELDIE'S VALENTINE'S DAY INITIATIVE

As the founder, director, and attorney at Moore Law for Children, Meldie Moore helps women and children by profession, but in her personal time is trying to help so many others. Each year at Valentine's Day, she rallies her personal connections, colleagues and anyone interested in creating Valentine cards to distribute to Seniors. What started as a few hundred, has grown into thousands, with people across the Nation sending cards to be delivered to facilities in Southern California.

In partnership with the non-profit Council on Aging, whose purpose is to help Seniors "remain healthy, connected, and protected," they have been able to broaden their reach across Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties. This means more Seniors and disabled receive homemade notes filled with love and well wishes – a gesture and Valentine's Day they won't soon forget.