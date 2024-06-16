Inside SoCal: Chinatown (6/16)

CHINATOWN

The area of Chinatown evokes a nod to the past, but a new generation of business owners like Samuel Wang at Steep LA are looking to the future.

Chinatown is one of the most vibrant, colorful, and unique neighborhoods in Downtown Los Angeles. Filled with history and unique charms, it aims to highlight and embrace its rich culture and heritage, attracting visitors to discover the Chinese heritage in the heart of LA. The neighborhood is known for its authentic cuisine, where you can explore dim sum parlors, noodle houses, and bakeries with traditional pastries, and visit unique art galleries and shops with diverse offerings, from traditional clothing and souvenirs to everyday grocery items. However, Chinatown is more than just a center for commerce. It is a place where the community gets together to celebrate numerous cultural events like the Chinese New Year, Chinatown Summer nights, and more. Chinatown offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the history and traditions of the Chinese American community, making it a beloved cultural hub.

727 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Instagram: @lachinatown

https://chinatownla.com/

In the heart of Chinatown, you can find a hidden gem. Steep LA is a modern take on the traditional tea ceremony, featuring a space designed with a blend of contemporary aesthetics and traditional charm. Steep LA's owners Samuel and Lydia are on the journey to promote Slow Living and bring people together and enjoy the selection of premium teas from different regions of China and Taiwan. Steep LA goes beyond its tea offering at night, transforming from a tearoom into a bar and eatery where guests can try one-of-a-kind tea-based cocktails and Asian-inspired dishes. Steep LA finds different ways to engage with the community by collaborating with other local business, hosting workshops, holiday markets and pop-up events, creating a unique experience for its members and guests.

970 N Broadway Ste 112

Los Angeles, CA 90012, US

Instagram: @steep_la

https://steepla.com