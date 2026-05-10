Inside SoCal | A Mother's Love

A Mother's Love

In Koreatown, this tiny restaurant is beloved by the neighborhood and critics alike. Here, each dish tells a story of heritage, sacrifice and a mother's love.

Soban

When Jennifer Pak and her husband thought about opening a restaurant, Soban was not what they had in mind. A small restaurant is a tough business. But for over a decade, Jennifer and her daughter, Deborah, have managed to make it work. Deborah brings her technology and organizational skills to the table, and Jennifer provides generational recipes and techniques that make each dish sing. Beloved food critic Jonathan Gold helped put Soban on the map, but it's these two women showing up day in and day out that keep people coming back. We highly recommend the braised black cod and braised short ribs, and the soy-marinated raw crab is something so special, with a flavor so hard to describe, we think it's worth a try.

Soban

4001 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

sobanla.com