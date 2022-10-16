Watch CBS News
Inside SoCal: A Forest for the Trees (10/16)
A Forest for the Trees & Phenakite

In a 28,000-square-foot space Downtown L.A. lies this secret forest of magic, music and wonder. 

Inspired by a series of articles written in The Atlantic, Artist Glenn Kaino and collaborators spanning tribal leaders, environmental scientists, musicians and the renowned Chef Minh Phan have brought to life an immersive experience meant to inspire all ages and encourage them to reimagine their relationship with the natural world.

A separate ticketed dining experience at Michelin star restaurant Phenakite will take you on another journey through the natural world through taste, smell and stories. 

Chef Minh Phan brings a feminine lens to every dish in this multi-course meal, delicately blending bold flavors in small quantities where according to Phan, "every bite should be an adventure." 

Phenakite was named LA Times 2021 Best Restaurant of the Year and is a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist.

Information and tickets to the exhibition (now extended through the end of the year) can be found at https://www.aforestla.com/.

Information and tickets to Phenakite restaurant can be found at http://www.porridgeandpuffs.com/phenakite

