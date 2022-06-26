Inside SoCal: 6/26 wrap-up (previously aired 7/25/2021)

We've hit the road for a summer staycation. Join us on our one tank trip to Los Olivos!

Stolpman Vineyards

Hidden in the hills of California's Central Coast just up the way from Santa Barbara, Stolpman has been making some of the best wines in California. They are committed to conscious farming, dry farming, and sustainable employment. In the winery, they opt for native fermentation and minimal manipulation. Try their Estate wines, or their So Fresh (light, refreshing) or La Cuadrilla (100% of profits goes back to the workers) label wines. Additionally, the Combe label wines were a collaboration with famed Rajat Parr and worth a try!

You can visit their tasting room in Los Olivos. Reservations are required, click here for more information: https://www.stolpmanvineyards.com/VISIT

Stolpman Estate Tasting at the Los Olivos Tasting Room Patio

Alamo Pintado Ave

Los Olivos CA 93441

Open daily from 11am to 5pm

$20 Deposit per Person / Free for Club

Pet friendly

Liquid Farm

The wines from Liquid Farm are created to support local viticulture in the style of old-world wines that have naturally high acidity and are not masked by many of the modern day manipulations. They excel in making Chardonnay that is earth and mineral driven from cool climates with little or no new oak, as well as Pinot Noirs with an elegance to rival Burgundian wines. Visit their inviting tasting room that doubles as a boutique mercantile. No reservation required.

For more information on Liquid Farm, visit https://www.liquidfarm.com/

Liquid Farm Tasting Room & Mercantile

2445 Alamo Pintado Ave

Suite 101

Los Olivos, CA 93441

Open: Thurs-Mon 11am -5pm

Closed: Tue & Wed

Pet Friendly

Other Los Olivos places of interest:

Nella Kitchen & Bar at the Fess Parker Inn

Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café

Dragonette Cellars Tasting Room

Avec Moi Décor boutique

R Country Market