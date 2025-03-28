Mother killed after stolen car crashes during Chino police pursuit

A family from Chino is still in disbelief after their loved one died when a pursuit suspect with a lengthy criminal history drove through a red light Thursday morning.

"Most people who know her know her for her smile, know her for her sympathy and jokes," brother Gabriel Cano said. "I just want people to remember her by her smile. Anywhere she would go, she would make friends. She was that social butterfly. That's how I want people to remember her by."

Gabriel's sister, Clarissa Cano, left her house Thursday morning to visit their grandmother but only made it a couple blocks. When she reached the intersection, a driver of a stolen silver Audi blew through a red light and slammed into her red car while trying to get away from police. It happened at such a high rate of speed that the impact pushed both vehicles through a wall.

"I want people to understand that there are consequences to stuff," Gabriel said.

Investigators said the tragedy happened about 2 miles away in Ontario, where police spotted a stolen car. They tried to pull it over but the driver took off and crashed into Cano's car moments later.

"She was the life of the party," Gabriel said. "She was a lot of fun."

The Cano family said the 27-year-old mother leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter. Cano also looked after her younger siblings after their mother died of cancer recently.

"We just lost my mother-in-law in January," sister-in-law Monica Villafana said. "To hear she got into a car accident on her birth was shocking."

The suspect, who survived the crash, has a lengthy criminal history of theft and burglary, according to police. His most recent conviction happened in 2022. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but was released on parole. Officers said the car was taken during a burglary.

"I just want to say for those out there, be more mindful and be careful when you're driving because it may not be your life but you may be taking someone else's away from them," Gabriel said.

Officers arrested the suspect for several crimes, including vehicular manslaughter. He's expected to appear in court on Tuesday.