Inmate walks away from correctional facility in Los Angeles

The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a community reentry program in Los Angeles.

Carlos Montes was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, according to a CDCR news statement. He was last seen Saturday at the Male Community Reentry Program.

Montes walked away from the the facility wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes' monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement.

"Agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Montes and notification was made to local law enforcement," according to the statement.

Montes was sentenced to the facility on February 14, 2022. Montes was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials urged anyone who sees Montes or has any knowledge of his whereabouts to call local law enforcement or 911.