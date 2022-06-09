Inland Empire under heat advisory through Saturday, with increased danger of wildfires

While temperatures across Southern California are rising, the Inland Empire is under a heat advisory, with some areas reaching triple digit temps by Saturday.

Rob Roseen, with Cal Fire Riverside, said this type of weather, warm temperatures and dry conditions, can lead to fires at any point.

"It's not a matter of if wildfire is going to come, but when, and you need to be prepared," he said.

The heat advisory issued for the Inland Empire goes until 8 p.m. Saturday. As wildland urban interface region, Roseen said it's even more important for residents to keep their surroundings clear from fire danger by clearing out gutters, eves, vents and have a go-bag ready.

"It's more important to have any medications, paperwork together and know where those things are so that you can grab them and you're not trying to think about those things when there is an emergency or wildfire impacting your area," said Roseen.

After all the preparations are done, a little fun never hurts either. In Corona, some parents were taking advantage of the free splash pad at Citrus Park, which reopened for the season on Memorial Day.

"There's only so much you could do in the house, so whenever you can involve water and kids - perfect," said Legend Winston, who brought children out to the park.

Sara Lockwood, who brought her daughter Maggie to the park, said it seems especially important for kids to get out and feel normal again, like in the summers before the pandemic.

"So many of our kids missed out over the last couple of years on social interaction and just the things that come out of a place like this, where you interact with different families that you don't necessarily know. It's just so beneficial for them."

The risk of wildfire only grows as the temperatures get hotter. Riverside Cal Fire said they receive, on average, 40 calls of confirmed vegetation fires a week, about double what they get during the cooler months.