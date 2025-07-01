Man crashes into sheriff's deputies' car on e-bike while allegedly carrying illegal drugs in Inland Empire

A man in the Inland Empire allegedly gave deputies a fake name and tried to flee from them before riding an electric bicycle into the back of a sheriff's department squad car while carrying drugs, authorities say.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, deputies performing a proactive patrol in Rancho Cucamonga around 1:39 p.m. Monday stopped a man who was riding an e-bike.

The man, identified as a 42-year-old Los Angeles resident, allegedly gave the deputies a fake name when approached. While one of the deputies was exiting his vehicle to speak more to the man, the man fled the scene on the bike.

The man then allegedly rode through the parking lot and crashed into the back of the deputies' marked vehicle, authorities said.

The man then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly detained by deputies.

He tossed a backpack during the brief foot pursuit. Deputies eventually found a large amount of methamphetamine packaged in several individual baggies. A scale was also found inside.

Authorities took the man to a local hospital for evaluation following his crash, then to West Valley Detention Center for booking. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

It was also determined that the man was on active probation for previous charges of resisting an executive officer and possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors.

No additional details were made available.