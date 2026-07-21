Inland Empire couple charged after 2-year-old accidentally shoots himself, dies at home

A mother and her boyfriend are facing felony charges after a 2-year-old accidentally shot himself with a gun hidden between couch cushions in their Inland Empire home, leading to his death.

According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, the boy's mother, Jamaria Cobb, and her boyfriend, Arman Shay Bright, will each face three felony charges, including two counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death and one count of criminal storage of a firearm in the first degree. One of the child abuse charges will carry a special allegation for willful harm or injury resulting in death.

The charges are in response to the death of the toddler on July 16. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Victoria Avenue in Highland around 5:27 p.m. after receiving reports that a child had been shot.

Investigations revealed that the young boy accessed a gun that was hidden between two couch cushions before fatally shooting himself.

Cobb and Bright were both inside the home at the time, as well as another child, resulting in the second child abuse charge by prosecutors. Child and Family Services took the surviving child, the sheriff's department said.

"The death of a child is a profound tragedy," said District Attorney Jason Anderson. "Our office is committed to pursuing accountability in cases where unlawful and unsafe access to firearms results in devastating loss. We appreciate the thorough work of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department during this investigation."

Both Cobb and Bright are scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a virtual hearing from the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse.