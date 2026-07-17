2-year-old child dead after shooting inside Highland home

A 2-year-old boy is dead after a shooting inside a home in Highland on Thursday night.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the 6900 block of Victoria Avenue around 5:27 p.m. after receiving reports that a child had been shot.

Deputies arrived and quickly began performing CPR on the child. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the SBSD, investigators determined the child gained access to a gun that was hidden between two seat cushions on a couch and shot himself.

The child's mother and her boyfriend were inside the home when the shooting took place. They were arrested for Child Abuse Causing Great Bodily Injury or Death and remain in custody on $1,350,000 bail.

Deputies also said another child was present and they were taken by Child and Family Services.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.