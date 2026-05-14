Inglewood to host The Wood Cup festival, viewing party for FIFA World Cup USA v Paraguay match

The City of Inglewood is offering a no-cost watch party for the FIFA World Cup 2026 USA vs. Paraguay match on June 12, with a street festival opener for fans to enjoy all things soccer and more.

On Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., nearly one mile of Market Street will be converted to a vehicle-free festival zone. The event is funded through a Metro Open Streets Grant, with the Metro K Line stopping directly at the Market Street festival.

"As the world turns its attention to the FIFA World Cup, The Wood Cup will give visitors and residents alike an opportunity to experience the culture, creativity and the spirit of our city," Inglewood Mayor James Butts said. The USA vs. Paraguay match at SoFi Stadium begins at 6 p.m.

"It's a free alternative to attending the very expensive World Cup soccer match in person and there will be family-friendly fun, turf soccer, and interactive games," Butts said.

The festival will be divided into six zones with experiences for the whole family, including local artist showcases, a beer and wine garden, and live musical performances. There will also be interactive futsal activations, an inflatable soccer pitch in the Soccer Turf

Zone and appearances by soccer stars, including Paul Caligiuri, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Kyle Martino and Martín Zúñiga.

The corner of Market Street and Hillcrest will feature a Hoopbus experience and a custom-built roller rink.

Butts added that there will be ample locations to watch the USA vs. Paraguay match.