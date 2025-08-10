Inglewood residents shaken as bomb squad continues investigation inside apartment complex

Some Inglewood residents are living on edge as bomb squad investigators continue to scour an apartment complex where many felt what they could only describe as an explosion on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad investigators and Inglewood police have been at the complex, located in the 600 block of S. Grevillea Avenue, since around noon, when residents reported hearing a bomb go off.

"It sounded like a bomb, sounded like a bomb went off," said Brian Duran, who lives at the complex.

He says that police and firefighters responded to the scene quickly.

"It was extremely loud, so we though maybe a transformer blew. Maybe somebody let off, you know, an M80 or something," Duran said. "We came out, looked around. We saw people gathering around, but we didn't, nobody knew actually what happened."

Residents are still unsure exactly what they felt and heard, and bomb squad investigators remained on scene well into Sunday night. They could be seen focusing on one second floor unit.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts says that two days ago, someone banged on the resident's door and demanded money. She denied their demands.

Authorities tell CBS News Los Angeles that they suspect she has a family member that owes someone money.

No one was injured in the blast and Butts says that no one was home at the time of the explosion.

Footage from the scene showed that there was some damage to the apartment's door, which was hanging on one hinge. The unit next door also appeared to suffer some impact, with a window screen hanging from its frame.

Neighbors are uneasy heading into the night, waiting for some concrete information from authorities.

"It's scary that that could even happen here, close to home," said Michelle Taber, who also lives in Inglewood.

Despite the investigators still milling about the complex late Sunday, residents were able to come and go as they pleased and no roads in the area were closed for their investigation.