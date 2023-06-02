Watch CBS News
Local News

Inglewood police seeking help identifying suspect connected to 2020 murder

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect from 2020 homicide in Inglewood
Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect from 2020 homicide in Inglewood 01:25

Inglewood police are seeking assistance in identifying the gunman connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man nearly three years ago. 

screen-shot-2023-06-01-at-6-36-34-pm.png
Inglewood Police Department

The incident happened back on November 6, 2020 at around 11:35 p.m., when Inglewood Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Nutwood Street, according to a statement from police. 

Officers arrived to find the victim, Jodeci Tyrone Daniels, dead at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. 

On Thursday, police released a photo and a descriptive sketch of the suspect, as well as a picture of a vehicle, a white or silver four-door Mercedes-Benz 500-series, that they believe was driven by the gunman. 

They believe that the suspect is a man in his 30s. 

screen-shot-2023-06-01-at-6-34-04-pm.png
Inglewood Police Department

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (310) 412-8834.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.