Inglewood police seeking help identifying suspect connected to 2020 murder

Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect from 2020 homicide in Inglewood

Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect from 2020 homicide in Inglewood

Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect from 2020 homicide in Inglewood

Inglewood police are seeking assistance in identifying the gunman connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man nearly three years ago.

Inglewood Police Department

The incident happened back on November 6, 2020 at around 11:35 p.m., when Inglewood Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Nutwood Street, according to a statement from police.

Officers arrived to find the victim, Jodeci Tyrone Daniels, dead at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, police released a photo and a descriptive sketch of the suspect, as well as a picture of a vehicle, a white or silver four-door Mercedes-Benz 500-series, that they believe was driven by the gunman.

They believe that the suspect is a man in his 30s.

Inglewood Police Department

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (310) 412-8834.