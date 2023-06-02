Inglewood police seeking help identifying suspect connected to 2020 murder
Inglewood police are seeking assistance in identifying the gunman connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man nearly three years ago.
The incident happened back on November 6, 2020 at around 11:35 p.m., when Inglewood Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Nutwood Street, according to a statement from police.
Officers arrived to find the victim, Jodeci Tyrone Daniels, dead at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
On Thursday, police released a photo and a descriptive sketch of the suspect, as well as a picture of a vehicle, a white or silver four-door Mercedes-Benz 500-series, that they believe was driven by the gunman.
They believe that the suspect is a man in his 30s.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (310) 412-8834.
