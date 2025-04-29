Watch CBS News
Inglewood PD searching for hate crime and assault suspect

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Inglewood police are searching for a hate crime suspect who allegedly beat a man while shouting obscenities at him Tuesday morning. 

The racially-motivated attack happened at roughly 6:30 a.m. while the victim was closing his gate in the 200 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard, according to the Inglewood Police Department. After ambushing the victim, the suspect repeatedly punched the man's face and the back of his head before he fell to the ground. 

The suspect continued the onslaught while shouting out an expletive about Mexicans, according to the Inglewood Police Department. The masked assailant also tried to stab the victim, but he dodged the knife. The suspect ran away after he stole the victim's house keys. 

The victim sustained multiple facial fractures and a laceration to his eye. 

hate-crime-and-assault-suspect-in-inglewood.png
Inglewood police released a photo of the suspect and his possible getaway car.  Inglewood PD

Detectives described the suspect as a 6-foot, 200-pound man between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a green tracksuit, a green hoodie and sweatpants. He was also wearing a black face mask, black gloves as well as white and green Nike shoes. Police said he also has a tattoo on his stomach and a mole between his left eye and nose. 

Inglewood PD believes he drove a silver, blue or green 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted rear windows. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact the watch commander at (310) 412-5206 and reference the report number: 25-21040.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or fill out a form at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

