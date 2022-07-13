Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest rate in more than 40 years

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said Wednesday. It's the fastest increase in prices since 1981.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 5.9% over the last 12 months, slowing its pace from May.

Gasoline, food and shelter drove the increases in June.

Inflation has become the most pressing economic concern for Americans — as well as a political albatross for the Biden Administration. The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates at the fastest pace in more than two decades as it tries to tame surging prices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.