Inflation driving Thanksgiving prices up, donations down

Families across the country are putting the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving menus as food costs skyrocket, gobbling up more money and putting a heavy strain on the holiday budget.

Inflation is driving up prices at grocery stores, and fewer donations are impacting food banks. Food pantries are stepping up to help households in need.

Bread for the City is Washington, D.C.'s largest food bank, which helps food-insecure families year-round. This year, in addition to groceries for Turkey Day, volunteers are including pre-paid debit cards so households can spend the money on whatever they need.

Experts say inflation, global food challenges and supply-chain issues mean you'll likely spend an average of $64 to feed 10 people for Thanksgiving dinner this year. That's up $11 from what it cost last year, and nearly $20 from two years ago.

"Food banks across the country will tell you that they're seeing more families now than they did even at the peak of the pandemic because of the rising food prices," said Zuani Villarreal, director of communications at Feeding America, a national nonprofit hunger-relief organization.

Seniors are among those at the highest risk of going without a meal on Thanksgiving day. Transportation challenges and a lag in Social Security benefits mean they could be suffering in silence.

Volunteers at Bread for the City in D.C. say their clients come from every corner of the nation's capital. Despite the growing need, those donating their time, money and resources say they're thankful to dish out as much as possible to help ease the burden of feeding families this holiday season.

Experts at Feeding America say donating money is the best way to help because food pantries are able to buy in bulk at cheaper rates. Other ideas to help include organizing community food drives and signing up to volunteer at a food bank.