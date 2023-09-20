Increasing Sierra Madre bear encounters concern neighbors

In a city that has been on high alert for weeks due to a surge of bear break-ins, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife sent more officers into action Tuesday as they spotted another bear wandering through a residential neighborhood in Sierra Madre.

A female bear set to be relocated to the forest.

Residents were startled by the sight of a female bear, believed to be a young adult, who had ventured into a residential yard.

Fish and Wildlife officers tranquilized her, trapped her, and transported her away from the neighborhood. She is scheduled to be relocated to the Angeles National Forest, away from humans.

"It is the bears' home and we chose to live here, so we have to put up with these inconveniences," said Vosken Gourdikian, a Sierra Madre resident.

Sierra Madre reported 46 bear break-ins this year alone, including 10 in just the last two weeks. One of these encounters even resulted in a bear reportedly clawing a person.

Last week, a homeowner was shocked when she discovered her side door open. She walked into her kitchen to discover her refrigerator door open as well with food spilled and scattered all over the floor. The intruder's identity was made apparent when she discovered bear prints trailing through her kitchen. She was not injured.