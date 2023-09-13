Bear reportedly breaks into Sierra Madre home overnight

A bear who broke into a Sierra Madre home overnight is now out of the house. Authorities said the bear apparently left on its own early Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when a homeowner discovered her side door was wide open upon arriving home. When she looked inside she noticed her refrigerator was also open and food was scattered across the kitchen.

The Sierra Madre Police Department were called to the scene to investigate and knew it wasn't an ordinary intruder. When they went inside to search the home, they heard noises of what sounded like a wild animal.

After the officers looked over the scene they called California's Department of Fish and Wildlife to help with the situation.

As the homeowner waited outside her home located in the 100 block of Hermosa Avenue, she tried to keep a sense of humor about the situation.

"It's a 'fun' home invasion and at least it's a story for my anniversary. It's exciting. I'm very chaotic so this situation fits me," said

The homeowner continued to say that she just bought some fresh honey and mangos, which were probably a sweet treat for the bear.