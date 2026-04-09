In-N-Out owner says "no" to mobile order apps, it's about the "smile, freshness"

Pepperdine University in Malibu held its President's Speaker Series this week, and in "A Conversation with Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson," the In-N-Out Burger owner and CEO said they will never use mobile ordering or delivery apps.

Towards the end of the hour-long conversation, University President Jim Gash presented the last audience question for the burger chain heiress.

"What does the era of automation mean for employees at In-N-Out? Would you ever transition to mobile order pickup?"

Snyder-Ellingson answered, "We have for sure had that put in front of us, and the answer is no. And the main reason is because what's part of what makes the In-N-Out experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give. The smile, the greeting … that warmth and feeling that culture."

She continued to say, "and there is also the freshness factor …"

In-N-Out Burger was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, the grandparents of Snyder-Ellingson. During the university event, Snyder-Ellingson said one of her passions in leading is preserving the legacy of her grandparents and her parents.

"I want to make them proud. I want to champion everything they would want, and especially in today's world," she said, acknowledging menu simplicity.

"We won't compromise our quality, we're not going to do things the quicker, easier way, because it's easier for us, we want to do what's best for our customers."

A Southern California native, Snyder-Ellingson began working as an associate in the family's burger business in 1999.

During the Pepperdine event, Snyder-Ellingson talked about her childhood, her family, the business, her faith, and her evolution to CEO.

Gash refers to her book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger: The Inside Story of California's First Drive-Thru and How It Became a Beloved Cultural Icon," released in 2023. He noted the book mentions the importance of considering restaurant location.

"What do you think about our location here in Malibu?" he asked. "It's a beautiful location, just not for the store," Snyder-Ellingson quipped.

He did get down to the nitty-gritty -- yes, there is a secret In-N-Out menu, and there is fried mustard on the "Animal Style" burger.

What's Snyder-Ellingson's go-to In-N-Out order? "Double meat with fried mustard, extra spread pickles and chopped chilies only," with a bun, she said.