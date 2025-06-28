Immigration agents detain father after chase through Burbank parking lot

The family of Carlos Chavez is trying to determine their next steps after immigration agents detained the father of five following a chase through a Home Depot parking lot in Burbank.

Chavez's family and friends said he immigrated to the United States 20 years ago to provide for his relatives and had no criminal record. They described him as a person who would always be there to help others. Federal agents detained him more than a week ago while he was buying supplies for a home project with his son, Jonathan.

"Is there pleasure in doing that stuff?" Jonathan said. "Honestly, what's the problem with that?"

Jonathan said his father was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. Jonathan added that his father did not have his medication while he was being held at the facility.

"They're just targeting people that are trying to work hard for their families," Jonathan said. "They're not providing for us. They take them and they don't provide us anything."

Since his father's arrest, Jonathan has taken over the family business to help support his mom and siblings. During their last talk on Thursday, Carlos told his family that he might be transferred to a detention center in Houston.

"He might get his phone back and stuff on the way over there, but he doesn't know," Jonathan said. "He told me he doesn't know if he's going to be able to talk to us again."

As of Friday, family and friends don't know Carlos' exact location. His loved ones said they have tried several times to get more information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal officials, but have not received a response.

"He's a loving father," neighbor Mia Hopkey said. "He's a caring husband, and he's a good person that doesn't deserve this."

While the family waits for answers, close friends like Hopkey and Alex Meiners are doing what they can to help Carlos' relatives. They organized a fundraiser to help with legal expenses and keep the family afloat. They said Carlos has always helped them when they needed it.

"We'll be there to help support his family, because like we said, every time you see him, he gets out of the car, I give him a big hug," Meiners said. "He's my buddy. He's my friend."

Jonathan said he can find a way to bring his dad home.

"The only thing I want to see is him come back, to be able to see his daughters and make my mom happy again," Jonathan said. "She hasn't been happy this whole time.