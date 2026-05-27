Immigrant rights advocates rally at FIFA World Cup LA offices, asking for worker protections amid fear of ICE

Labor union representatives and immigrant rights advocates gathered outside FIFA's Los Angeles World Cup offices on Wednesday, opposing policies requiring stadium workers to submit sensitive personal information as a condition of Men's World Cup tournament employment.

The possible presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the stadiums during the tournament is the core concern.

Stadium workers are required, under FIFA's credentialing system, to provide Social Security numbers, home addresses, nationality, and country of birth. UNITE HERE Local 11 union alleges that California privacy rights could be violated if FIFA shares this information with federal agencies.

Immigrant advocates rally outside FIFA's Los Angeles World Cup offices. CBS LA

Edgar Ortiz, with the California Immigrant Policy Center, said his organization is asking FIFA to protect workers' identities and not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

"The hospitality industry, the restaurant industry, and virtually every industry in Los Angeles has large numbers of immigrant workers who go to work every day, provide incredible service and who are helping to ensure that Los Angeles and California as a whole remain one of the largest economies in the world,' Ortiz said.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said it will participate in World Cup security. Dallas Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge, Travis Pickard, told CBS News Texas that while HSI has the authority to enforce immigration law and participate in targeted removal operations, that will not be the agency's priority during the World Cup. Texas will host 16 matches during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game at SoFi Stadium takes place on June 12 at 6 p.m. Los Angeles will host eight tournament matches.

Pickard noted that HSI agents have historically provided behind‑the‑scenes security at major sporting events such as Super Bowls and the Olympics. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be no different.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to FIFA for comment, but has not heard back yet.