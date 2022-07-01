Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Costa Mesa, Montclair

This Fourth of July is already busy for Southern California's police agencies, who are cracking down on illegal fireworks across the region.

Police in Costa Mesa and Montclair both announced seizures of more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks in their respective cities this week.

In the Montclair case, police were tipped off to a stash of illegal fireworks at STG Auto Group, a used car dealer on Central Avenue. Police say a 34-year-old Fullerton man working at the dealership showed officers where the fireworks were, then admitted they were his. He was ultimately arrested and booked on felony possession of dangerous fireworks.

All fireworks, including the Safe & Sane variety, are illegal in Montclair.

In Costa Mesa, detectives found an online advertisement selling illegal fireworks and made contact with the seller, according to police. When the detectives met the sellers, they seized the illegal fireworks and cited the two suspects.

Costa Mesa allows the sale and discharge Safe & Sane fireworks, but selling illegal products is a felony, and possession or use of such fireworks is a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine or jail time.