July 4th: Where Can I See Fireworks?

Happy Independence Day, America! After two years of canceled festivals and rescheduled events, Southern California Is ready to celebrate! Keep in mind, 4th of July Is on a Monday this year, so be sure to check the dates. Some cities are planning events a day or two early!

ALISO VIEJO

4th Of July Celebration & Fireworks

July 4th

6pm-9:30pm

Grand Park

6101 City Lights Dr

ALHAMBRA

July 4th Fireworks Celebration

July 4th

4pm-9:30pm

Almansor Park

800 S Almansor St

ANAHEIM HILLS

4th Of July Celebration

July 4th

7am-9pm

Peralta Park

115 N Pinney Dr

ARCADIA

Patriotic Festival & Fireworks Show

July 2nd

5pm-9:30pm

Downtown Arcadia

1st Ave & Huntington Dr

ARTESIA

Parade And Fireworks

July 3rd

9am-9:30pm

Jaycee Park

1710 S 26th St

BELMONT SHORE

Great American 4th of July Kids' Bike Parade

July 4th

9:40am

Belmont Shore

1 Granada Ave

BIG BEAR

Independence Day Fair & July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

7pm-10pm

Snow Summit

880 Summit Blvd

BREA

Annual Brea Country Fair

July 4th

9am-3pm

City Hall Park

401 S Brea Blvd

BURBANK

Starlight Bowl July 4th Concert, Flyover & Fireworks

July 4th

6pm-9pm

Starlight Bowl

1249 Lockheed View Dr

CALABASAS

Family Fun Zone and Fireworks

July 4th

5pm-10pm

Calabasas HS Football Field

22855 W Mullholland Hwy

CAMARILLO

Fireworks Show

July 4th

9pm-9:20pm

Camarillo Premium Outlet Parking Lots

910 Camarillo Center Dr

CARSON

LA Galaxy Soccer & Postgame July 4th Fireworks

July 4th

7:30pm game time

Dignity Health Sports Park

18400 Avalon Blvd

CATALINA ISLAND

July 4th Weekend Fests, Parades & Fireworks

July 4th

10am-9:30

Avalon

1 Green Pier

CERRITOS

49th Annual Fireworks & 'Let Freedom Ring Celebration'

July 4th

4pm-9pm

Cerritos High School

12500 183rd St

CHINO

Fireworks Spectacular

July 2

1pm-10pm

Ruben S. Ayala Park

14225 Central Avenue

CLAREMONT

Independence Day Weekend Freedom 5000 Runs & Walks

July 2

7:30am

Memorial Park

840 N Indian Hill Blvd

July 4th Pancake Breakfast, Parade & Festival (Fireworks Canceled)

July 4

10am-2pm

Memorial Park

840 N Indian Hill Blvd

CORONA

Parade, Celebration & Fireworks

July 4

9am parade start

5pm Music, Food and Fireworks (at sunset)

Santana Regional Park

598 Santana Way

COSTA MESA

Independence Day Fest & Fireworks

July 3

5pm-11pm

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Dr

CRESTLINE

Jamboree Days & Independence Parade & Fireworks: Lake Gregory

July 2

10am-9:30pm

Lake Gregory Regional Park

24171 Lake Dr.

Community Picnic

July 3

12pm-4pm

Lake Gregory Meadow, by San Moritz Lodge

CULVER CITY

Independence Day Fest & Fireworks: West LA College

July 3

3:30pm - Fireworks at dusk

West LA College

9000 Overland Ave

CYPRESS

'Salute To America'

July 1st

5:30pm-9:30pm

Cypress College

9200 Valley View St

DANA POINT

Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4

9pm-9:30pm Fireworks

Doheny State Beach

25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Harbor Cruises at Dana Wharf

July 4

7:30pm-9:30pm

Dan Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

34675 Golden Lantern

DIAMOND BAR

Patriotic Concert, Kids' Fun & Outdoor Movie

June 29

6pm-8:30pm

Summitridge Park

1425 Summitridge Dr

DUARTE

'Red, White & Pool' Party & Fireworks

July 3

7pm-9:30pm

Pool Part at Duarte Fitness Center Pool

1600 Huntington Dr

Independence Day celebration and fireworks

July 3

6pm-9:30pm

Duarte Sports Park

1401 Central Ave

ECHO PARK

LA Dodger July 4th Weekend Fireworks & Games

July 1 & 4

7:10pm game time

Dodger Stadium

1000 Elysian Park Ave

EL SEGUNDO

July 4th Fest & Fireworks

July 4

10am-9pm

Recreation Park

401 Sheldon St

HERMOSA BEACH

July 4th Ironman 'Run, Paddle, Chug'

July 4

8am

Hermosa Beach

30th St

HIGHLAND

July 4th Community Fireworks Celebration

July 4

6pm-8pm

Immanuel Baptist Church

28355 Base Line St

HUNTINGTON BEACH

July 4th Parade, Surf City Run, Fest & Fireworks

July 1-4

10am-9pm

Huntington Beach Pier

Main & Pacific Coast Hwy

IRVINE

4th Of July Red, White & Blue ... or BREW 5K

July 4

6:45am-9am

Irvine Valley College

5500 Irvine Center Dr

Pacific Symphony July 4th 'Music of Queen' Concert & Fireworks

July 4

8pm

FivePoint Amphitheater

14800 Chinon

IRWINDALE

Independence Day Celebration: 'Night of Destruction' & Fireworks

July 2nd

4pm

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Dr

LA CRESCENTA

Crescenta Valley Fireworks

July 4th

9pm

Crescenta Valley High School

2900 Community Ave

LA HABRA

4th Of July Celebration, Flyover & Fireworks

July 4th

4pm-9:45pm

La Bonita Park

1440 W Whittier Blvd

LA PALMA

Run For Fun Event & Pancake Breakfast

July 4th

7:30am

Central Park

LA VERNE

July 4th Fireworks, Pancake Breakfast & Parade

July 4th

6:30am-9:30pm

Bonita High School

3102 D St

LADERA RANCH

Patriotic Parade

July 4th

7am-3:30pm

Founders Park

28275 Avedale Blvd

LAGUNA BEACH

City Of Laguna Beach Fireworks Display

July 4th

Starting at 5pm

Monument Point at Heisler Park

LAGUNA HILLS

Fireworks Show

July 4th

4pm-9pm

Community Center

25555 Alicia Pkwy

LAGUNA NIGUEL

Run In The Parks

July 4th

4th Of July Celebration

July 4th

Starting at 6pm

Crown Valley Community Park

29831 Crown Valley Pkwy

LAKEVIEW TERRACE

Drone Light Show & Festival

July 4th

5pm-9pm

Hansen Dam Baseball Fields

11658 Foothill Blvd

Lakeview Terrace

LAKE FOREST

July 4th Concert & Fireworks Show

July 4th

Starting at 6:30pm

28000 Rancho Pkwy

LAKE ARROWHEAD

July 4th Weekend Fireworks Spectacular

July 3rd

8:30-10pm

Over Lake Arrowhead

LAKE ELSINORE

4th Of July in Lake Elsinore

July 4th

10am-9:30pm

Summerly Park

18505 Malaga Road

LANCASTER/PALMDALE

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4th

Starts at 5pm

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

2551 W Ave H

LONG BEACH

July 3rd 'Big Bang On The Bay' Fireworks & BBQ

July 3rd

5:30pm-9:30pm

Boathouse on the Bay190 N Marina Dr

July 4th Fireworks At Waterfront

July 4th

9pm

Long Beach Waterfront

LOS ALAMITOS

Fireworks Celebration

July 4th

4pm

Joint Forces Training Base

Lexington or Orangewood Gates

LOS ANGELES

Grand Park's 4th Of July Block Party

July 4th

4pm-9:30pm

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave

LYNWOOD

Independence Day Fireworks Show

July 3rd

Starts at 2pm

Lynwood City Park

11301 Bullis Rd

MANHATTAN BEACH

July 3rd Salute The Troops: Picnic & Concert

July 3rd

5pm-7pm

Polliwog Park Amphitheater

1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd

July 4th Begg Pool Party Celebration

July 4th

10am-2pm

Begg Pool

1402 N Peck Ave

MARINA DEL REY

July 4 Fireworks viewing from Burton Chace Park & Fisherman's Village

July 4th

9pm

Burton Chance Park

13650 Mindanoa Way

Fisherman's Village

13755 Fiji Way

MISSION VIEJO

Annual Street Faire & Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

Starts at 12 noon

On Olympiad between Marguerite & Melinda

MONROVIA

July 4th Free Concert & Fireworks

July 4th

7pm-9pm

Liberty Park

321 S. Myrtle Ave

MONTEREY PARK

Independence Day Celebration & July 2nd Fireworks

July 2nd

6pm-9pm

Barnes Park

350 S McPherrin Ave

MONTROSE

July 4th Crescenta Valley Fireworks, Music & Kids' Fun

July 4th

4pm-9pm

Crescenta Valley High School

2900 Community Ave

MOORPARK

July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza

July 3rd

4pm-9:30pm

Arroyo Vista Community Park

4550 Tierra Rejada Rd

NEWBURY PARK

July 4th Pancake Breakfast, Concert & Fireworks

Pancake Breakfast & Homerun Derby

July 4th

8am-11am

Borchard Community Center

190 Reino Rd

Concert in the Park

July 4th

5pm-7pm

Conejo Community Park

1175 Hendrix Ave

Fireworks Spectacular

July4th

9pm

Janss Marketplace

275 N Moorpark Road East

NEWPORT BEACH

'Independence Day On Back Bay'

July 4th

8am-10pm

Newport Dunes

1131 Back Bay Dr

Mariners Park Independence Day Parade & Celebration

July 4th

10:30am-1:30pm

Mariners Park

1300 Irvine Ave

Old Glory Boat Parade

July 4th

1pm-3:30pm

Newport Harbor

NORCO

July 4th Equestrian Trail Ride, Costume Contest & Patriotic Picnic

July 4th

Trail ride and Costume Contest

July 4th

8:30am

George Ingalls Event Center

3737 Crestview Dr

Patriotic Picnic in the Park

July4th

11:30am-3pm

Pikes Peak Park

97 Sixth St

ORANGE

3rd Of July Celebration

July 3rd

Starts at 4pm

Grijalva Park

368 North Prospect St

PACIFIC PALISADES

Will Rogers 5K, 10K & Kids' Fun Run

July 4th

8:15am 5k &10K start

9:30am Kids fun run start

Kids on Bikes

July 4th

1pm

Corner of Bowdoin and Via de la Paz

Parade, Flyover & Fireworks

July 4th

2pm

Via de la Paz and De Pauw St to Sunset

Fireworks and Music

July4th

6pm-9pm

Palisades Charter High School

15777 Bowdoin St

PALMDALE

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4th

Starts at 5pm

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds

2551 W Ave H

PASADENA

Fireworks & AmericaFest: Rose Bowl Stadium

July 4th

5:30pm (doors open), 7pm (event start)

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

PICO RIVERA

Annual July 2nd Fest & Fireworks Spectacular: El Rancho High School

July 2nd

4:30pm-9:30pm

El Rancho High School/Don Memorial Stadium

6501 Passons Blvd

Freedom Festival, Music & Fireworks: Sports Arena

July 4th

2pm

Pico Rivera Sports Arena

11003 Sports Arena Dr.

POMONA

KABOOM! Fireworks & Unity Day LA

July 4th

2:30pm-9:30pm

Fairplex

1101 W McKinley Ave

RANCHO CUCAMONGA

4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

Starts at 5pm

LoanMart Field at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter

8408 Rochester Ave

RANCHO PALOS VERDES

July 4th Celebration

July 4th

11am-5pm

RPV Civic Center

30940 Hawthorne Blvd

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA

Star Spangled Spectacular

July 4th

All day

Lago Santa Margarita

22342A Avenida Empresa

REDLANDS

July 4th Fireworks Show

July 4th

Starts at 5:15pm

Moore Middle School

1550 E Highland Ave

REDONDO BEACH

4th Of July Festival & Fireworks Show

July 4th

4:30pm-10pm

Redondo Beach

July 4th Fest, Bands & Fireworks

July 4th

2pm-9:30pm

Riviera Village

Avenue I between Catalina Ave & Esplanade

July 4th Fireworks

July 4th

12pm-9pm

Seaside Lagoon200 Portofino Way

RIALTO

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks

July 4th

RIVERSIDE

July 4th Fireworks Show: Two Viewing Parks

July 4th

5:30pm-9:30pm

Jerry Eaves Park

1485 W Ayala Dr

SAN CLEMENTE

San Clemente Fireworks Show

July 4th

9pm-10pm

San Clemente Municipal Pier

622 Avenida Del Mar

SAN MARINO

Parade, Music, Fun Zone & Fireworks

July 4th

SAN PEDRO

'Cars & Stripes Forever' Fireworks & Music

July 1st

John Olguin Fireworks Spectacular Party: Cabrillo Beach

July 4th

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

July 4th Weekend Summer Carnival & Fireworks

July 4th

SANTA ANA

4th Of July at Centennial Park

July 4th

5pm-9:30pm

Centennial Park

3000 W Edinger Ave

SANTA CLARITA

July 4th Fireworks

July 4th

Westfield Valencia Town Center

SANTA MONICA

July 4th Parade

July 4th

Starts at 9:30am

Main Street

SEAL BEACH

4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

Gates open at 4pm

Joint Forces Training Base

11206 Lexington Dr

SIERRA MADRE

Firecracker Fun Run & Parade

July 4th

Starting at 10am

SIMI VALLEY

Star Spangled Rock 'N Country Jam & Fireworks

July 2nd

12pm-9:30pm

Rancho Santa Susana Community Park

5005 E. Los Angeles Ave.

Annual July 4th Celebration

July 4th

10am-3pm

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

SOUTH EL MONTE

July 4th Weekend Celebration & Fireworks

July 2nd

2pm-9pm

New Temple Park

1450 Lidcombe Ave

SOUTH GATE

July 4th Weekend Carnival & Fireworks

July 4th

5pm-11pm

South Gate Park- Baseball Diamond #1

Tweedy Blvd & Walnut Ave

SOUTH PASADENA

Flapjacks, Activities and Fireworks at Festival Of Balloons

July 4th

Starting at 10:30, Flapjacks at 7am

South Pasadena Library Community Room

SUNLAND/TUJUNGA

Sunland-Tujunga Shadow Hills Rotary Club Parade

July 4th

10am

Mt. Gleason and Foothill Blvd

TEMECULA

July 4th StarSpangled Parade

July 4th

10am

Old Town Temecula

4th Of July Family Fun & Fireworks

July 4th

Starting at 2pm

Ronald Reagan Sports Park

THOUSAND OAKS

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

5pm-9:30pm

Janns Marketplace

275 N Moorpark Rd East

TORRANCE

July 4th Celebration Fireworks

July 4th

Starts at 9pm

Torrance Civic Center

3031 Torrance Blvd

TUSTIN

July 4th Celebration & Fireworks

July 4th

6pm-9pm

Tustin High School

1171 El Camino Real

UPLAND

Firecracker 5K & Kids' Dash & Red, White & Blue Wheels Parade

July 2nd

'Light Up The Night' Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

5:30pm-9pm

Cable Airport

1749 W 13th St

VALENCIA

'Spirit Of America' Fireworks Show

July 4th

9:30pm

Westfield Valencia Town Center

Corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street.

VENTURA

Rotary's July 3rd Fireworks Show & Family Picnic

July 3rd

Starts at 5pm

Ventura College

4667 Telegraph Rd

VILLA PARK

4th Of July Parade

July 4th

Starts at 8:30am

Villa Park High School

18042 Taft Ave.

WALNUT

4th Of July Celebration

July 4th

6pm-9pm

Suzanne Park

625 Suzanne Rd

WESTCHESTER

LAX Coastal Parade

July 4th

Starting at 11am

Loyola Boulevard

From Westchester Park to Loyola Marymount University

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

July 4th Parade

July 4th

Activities begin at 8am

Lakeview Canyon Road

WHITTIER

Fireworks Spectacular

July 4th

Gates open at 5pm

York Field

9110 Santa Fe Springs Rd

WOODLAND HILLS

Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4th

Warner Park

YORBA LINDA

4th Of July Spectacular

July 4th

5pm-9:20pm

Veterans Park

4756 Valley View Ave