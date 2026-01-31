Demonstrators face off with police in downtown Los Angeles after another anti-ICE protest

A small group of demonstrators clashed with Los Angeles police for the second straight night on Saturday, following a day filled with peaceful protests against federal immigration actions.

The "ICE Out of Everywhere" rally began at 2 p.m., with hundreds of protesters converging outside of Los Angeles City Hall.

"I don't care how many laws they violate at the federal level; they still don't have more power than the people," said one man speaking to the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of activists and protesters take part in an, "ICE Out of Everywhere," protest in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hundreds of protesters held signs calling for ICE to stop their ongoing immigration activities across the country, including in Minnesota, where two people, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, have been fatally shot by federal agents in recent weeks.

One of the many in attendance hoped that her symbolism would help get their message across.

"The Statue of Liberty is out here to say, 'Get the f— out of our cities, follow the laws,'" said Anna Obropta, who was dressed like the historical New York landmark that acts as a universal symbol of freedom. "This country is built on a beautiful democracy and a beautiful Constitution and it's being destroyed before my very eyes."

The scene in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2026. CBS LA

After most of the crowd had left downtown, a smaller group of demonstrators again gathered outside the Federal Detention Center, where a skirmish line of law enforcement officers blocked them from advancing.

At one point, a group of demonstrators appeared to surround a woman, who was pushed to the ground. Police pulled the woman from the crowd and helped her to an ambulance. It's unclear if she required hospitalization.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., LAPD officials issued an unlawful assembly order for the area on Alameda between Temple and Aliso/Commercial.

"You must leave the area or be subject to arrest," police said.

About 15 minutes later, police said that "federal authorities began taking bottles, rocks and industrial size/commercial grade fireworks and they have deployed tear gas into the crowd."

A citywide tactical alert was issued at 10 p.m., LAPD officials told CBS LA.

SkyCal was overhead as the group stood in the street, where they appeared to be shouting at the line of LAPD officers. At one point, one of the people was seen throwing an object through the passenger-side window of what looked to be a news van. The same van had spray paint on its side door and hood.

Two long lines of people appeared to have been detained by LAPD officers. They were lined up on opposite ends of Alameda Street and were facing the walls and all had their arms behind their backs like they were in handcuffed or zip-tied.

Police said the people were being taken into custody for failure to disperse. It's unclear exactly how many people were arrested.

On Friday night, LAPD said that eight people were arrested. One person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, one was arrested for a curfew violation and the six others were arrested for failure to disperse.

In West Los Angeles, dozens of bicyclists joined a nationwide movement to honor Alex Pretti. They rode through the streets to honor a member of the cycling community, they said.