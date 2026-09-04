Hurricane Marie expected to bring showers, dangerous rip currents to Southern California over Labor Day weekend

Even though Hurricane Marie, which is growing in the Pacific Ocean, is not expected to make landfall in Southern California, there is still a chance of showers and dangerous rip currents over the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says the highest chance of rain will come on Sunday, focused over Los Angeles County. There could be some light to moderate rain beginning on Saturday night.

Weather officials say that this type of weather pattern is rare for this part of the country, especially in early September. The NWS says that a favorable part of the jet stream is interacting with the tropical moisture, causing the rain.

Rainfall totals will likely be less than half an inch. There could be isolated higher amounts in coastal-facing mountain areas.

Weather officials are concerned about the risk of strong rip currents caused by remnants of Hurricane Marie that could be dangerous for swimmers. The risk for strong rip currents will remain from Saturday to Sunday. Officials recommend that people going to the beach only swim near a lifeguard and stay off rock jetties.

Officials are also warning residents about the risks of coastal flooding and significant beach erosion. The large waves and rough water could flood low-lying roads, bike paths and shallow beaches. The NWS says the highest risk for possible flooding is in Long Beach, Malibu and Avalon.

Temperatures will still be warm, especially in areas along the coast and away from the rain as the humidity increases once again.