Southern California coastal communities at risk of flooding due to Hurricane Genevieve

Some Southern California communities could be at risk of flooding in the coming days due to Hurricane Genevieve.

The offshore hurricane, which has sent powerful surf and strong rip currents to some beaches, could cause waves to reach between seven and nine feet along some parts of the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the weekend, thousands of people were rescued from the ocean by lifeguards because of the dangerous rip currents.

NWS officials issued several advisories for Southern California beaches, including a high surf advisory that lasts until 5 p.m. Saturday, a coastal flood advisory that lasts until 3 a.m. Saturday and a beach hazards statement through Saturday afternoon.

Residents were busy fortifying their properties ahead of the peak of the weather event, as city officials positioned crews early to begin working on lining the shore with berms.

In Long Beach, Marine Safety Battalion Chief Cameron Abel said that teams began working Wednesday morning to fortify their berm and reposition a wall of plywood, as both were knocked down by surf overnight.

"Once the waves break through that berm, they will hit that sea wall," Abel said. "We fortified the sea wall with dense plywood to kind of stop as much spillover."

Video from the scene showed tractors working along the beach throughout the day to build the wall of sand. Later in the evening, aerial footage showed waves surrounding one tractor, and at around 10 p.m., the berm already appeared to be flattened by the surf.

Abel said that city officials are keeping a close eye on homes from 62nd Place to 69th Place as conditions develop, noting that crews would be working overnight to continue securing the berm as much as possible.