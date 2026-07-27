Orange County lifeguards rescue more than 400 people amid dangerous rip currents

Lifeguards in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach rescued more than 400 people this weekend as dangerous rip currents hit Orange County shores.

Over the weekend, lifeguards in Huntington Beach rescued 238 people while their colleagues in Newport helped 171 back to shore. Orange County said they've taken thousands of preventative actions over the weekend, with more than 4,200 in Huntington and more than 2,600 in Newport Beach.

"It's dangerous, and it could turn on you and put you in a life-threatening situation in seconds," Newport Beach Chief Brian O'Rourke said.

Lifeguard David O'Keefe jumped in the ocean and saved a man Saturday night in West Newport.

"I knew he was struggling so I basically kept a safe distance away and handed him my buoy," O'Keefe said.

The dangerous conditions continued on Monday with lifeguards rescuing swimmer Katherine Fernandez from the ocean.

"I think it's really great that they're here helping us," she said.

Tourist Ian Nolan also got caught in the dangerous rip currents.

"I didn't realize I was that far out," Nolan said. "It's really strong."

In Los Angeles County, lifeguards made nearly 2,000 rescues in the high surf over the weekend. The LA County lifeguards cover 20 beaches spanning about 25 miles.